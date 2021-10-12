O:H header
Looking through the latest news, we can't help but notice the date October 15 being brought up repeatedly in the context of mandatory vaccinations. Italy's Green Pass is coming into force on October 15 and it's also the deadline for US Federal contract employees to get the vax, for example.

But it's not just at the federal level - many states, counties, universities and employers have taken on this seemingly arbitrary date as the deadline for vaccination - the drop dead date, if you will.

So what's the deal with October 15th? Coincidence? Is this just pattern recognition run amok, or is there something significant about this date? Because it's so widespread, is this an order coming from on high? Did the elites want everyone vaccinated on the first Friday after Canadian Thanksgiving? Or two weeks before Halloween?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we speculate and hypothesize about what the heck is going on with October 15th.


