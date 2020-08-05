© Israel Mission to the UN/AFP/Timothy A Clary/KJN



"In the years 2018-2019, Israel found that dual-use items are smuggled into Lebanon to advance Hezbollah's rocket and missile capabilities. Iran and the Quds Force have begun to advance the exploitation of the civilian maritime channels, and specifically the Port of Beirut. The Port of Beirut has become the Port of Hezbollah."

In the quarterly meeting on the Middle East, Ambassador Danny Danon told the Security Council that Israeli intelligence has uncovered evidence showing Iran's Quds Force has been using the port of Beirut to ship items to the terror group since last year.In a statement, the Israeli mission saidfrom foreign companies under false pretenses, and handed it over to the terrorist group after picking up the shipments from the port.Danon presented the Security Council with a map of the Hezbollah transfer routes that included major hubs atand the official border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, such as the Masnaa crossings.He said the weapons transfers violated UN resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War between Hezbollah and Israel.Danon did not detail what items were obtained by the terror group through these means or name the companies behind the shipments.warning that the growing pressure from US sanctions on Tehran couldand their fighters were better prepared to confront Israel than in 2006, after sending thousands to fight alongside the troops of President Bashar Assad in Syria.In the years since the 2006 summer war, Israel has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of violating resolution 1701, which calls for all armed groups besides the Lebanese military to remain above the country's Litani River.as well as conducting patrols and other military activities along the border.In late 2018 and early 2019, Israel uncovered at least six cross-border attack tunnels dug by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon into Israel. According to the army, Hezbollah had planned to use the tunnels to kidnap or kill civilians or soldiers, and to seize a slice of Israeli territory in the event of any hostilities.in response to its efforts to build up terrorist infrastructure along the border. Hezbollah, Baram said, was "building infrastructure in the villages right here across [the border] and trying to threaten us with attack forces."Since the Syrian civil war began in 2011, the Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria on targets linked to Iran and Hezbollah.Israel has accused Iran of seeking to establish a military presence in Syria that could threaten Israeli security and attempting to transfer advanced weaponry to Hezbollah, which Jerusalem has vowed to prevent.Earlier this month, Netanyahu warned that Israeli fighter jets "can reach anywhere in the Middle East, including Iran."