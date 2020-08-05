Yisrael Katz
Former Israeli Intelligence Affairs Minister Yisrael Katz
Mounting threat of Iranian arms influx to Hezbollah won't end well for Lebanon, warns Israeli minister.

In a rare interview with Saudi Arabian media, a top Israeli government minister last week threatened to return neighboring Lebanon "to the Stone Age."

Israel Intelligence Affairs Minister Yisrael Katz was speaking to the Saudi online newspaper Elaph when he was asked about the threat of increased Iranian arms supplies to Lebanon's Hezbollah terrorist militia.

"The more accurate that Hezbollah's missiles get, the stronger and wider Israel's strike will be," Katz warned. "What happened in 2006 will be a picnic compared to what we can do. I remember a Saudi minister saying they will send Hezbollah back to their caves in south Lebanon. I am telling you that we will return Lebanon to the Stone Age."

Israel has expressed growing concern that Iran is exploiting Syria's ongoing civil war to bolster its own military presence in both that country and neighboring Lebanon, all with the purpose of eventually making good on its promise to wipe Israel off the map.

Saudi Arabia, too, does not look kindly on Iranian expansionism, and the topic has led to increased cooperation between the oil-rich Arab kingdom and the Jewish state.

Katz went so far as to suggest Israel would be happy to see Saudi Arabia take a leading role in Middle East peace negotiations. He also publicly invited Saudi Arabia's progressive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Israel.