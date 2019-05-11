Previous instalments in our series on ponerology:

Can a government of, by and for psychopaths exist when the vast majority of individuals governed by such a group can be said to be relatively normal? Psychologist Andrew Lobaczewski believed that it could, outlined the factors that allow for its functioning, and coined a term for such a social structure: a pathocracy. On this week's show we will be delving deeper into the workings of pathological groupings - groupings that wield enormous amounts of power both overtly, and covertly, and over populations both large and small.Hindsight is 20/20 when we look back at the acts of the 20th century's most notorious and dangerous political movements. But what did those systems anticipate about certain trends we see today? What, if anything, about the psychological health of an individual - or a whole society - can be strengthened to ensure that an oppressive and inhuman power structure doesn't take the reins completely? And if a bonafide pathocracy has assumed control of a population, how can the mere act of seeing it for what it is assist us in dealing with it?00:58:56- 54 MB