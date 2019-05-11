Hindsight is 20/20 when we look back at the acts of the 20th century's most notorious and dangerous political movements. But what did those systems anticipate about certain trends we see today? What, if anything, about the psychological health of an individual - or a whole society - can be strengthened to ensure that an oppressive and inhuman power structure doesn't take the reins completely? And if a bonafide pathocracy has assumed control of a population, how can the mere act of seeing it for what it is assist us in dealing with it?
Running Time: 00:58:56
Download: MP3 - 54 MB
