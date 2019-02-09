Previous instalments in our series on ponerology:

Antifa thuggery, Right Sector barbarity and the political policies that sometimes sweep a nation: How is it that ideologies - whether from the right or from the left - can end up becoming the instruments of evil on a scale that seems unimaginable? Whether liberal and conservative, what happens when a 'spellbinder' or pathological individual attaches him or herself to a movement and hypnotizes those involved into their distorted vision of reality? How does such a process occur and then, like a virus, become a macrosocial phenomenon? And if such dangerous developments are occurring all around us, how does one properly immunize themselves from being infected before its too late?On this week's Truth Perspective we'll be revisiting Andrew M. Lobaczewski's Political Ponerology and examining some key concepts that can help inoculate us from the ideological fever and fervor that has historically led whole whole nations of individuals astray. Green Deals, Black block heels, and neo-nazi ultranationalists have more in common than most think.01:40:20