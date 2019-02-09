Antifa thuggery, Right Sector barbarity and the political policies that sometimes sweep a nation: How is it that ideologies - whether from the right or from the left - can end up becoming the instruments of evil on a scale that seems unimaginable? Whether liberal and conservative, what happens when a 'spellbinder' or pathological individual attaches him or herself to a movement and hypnotizes those involved into their distorted vision of reality? How does such a process occur and then, like a virus, become a macrosocial phenomenon? And if such dangerous developments are occurring all around us, how does one properly immunize themselves from being infected before its too late?
On this week's Truth Perspective we'll be revisiting Andrew M. Lobaczewski's Political Ponerology
and examining some key concepts that can help inoculate us from the ideological fever and fervor that has historically led whole whole nations of individuals astray. Green Deals, Black block heels, and neo-nazi ultranationalists have more in common than most think.
Running Time:
01:40:20
Download: OGG
, MP3
Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!
Previous instalments in our series on ponerology:
Harrison Koehli
Harrison Koehli co-hosts SOTT Radio Network's Truth Perspective, and is an editor for Red Pill Press. He has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on the study of ponerology. In addition to music and books, Harrison enjoys tobacco and bacon (often at the same time) and dislikes cell phones, vegetables, and fascists (commies too).
Elan Martin
Born and raised in New York City, Elan has been an editor for Sott.net since 2014 and is a co-host for the Sott Radio shows The Truth Perspective and Behind the Headlines. He enjoys seeing and sharing what's true about our profoundly and rapidly changing world.
Corey Schink
Corey Schink was born and raised in the Midwestern United States, where he worked on farms and as a welder, musician, and social worker. His interests in government, philosophy and history led to his writing for SOTT in 2012 and to becoming a SOTT editor and Truth Perspective co-host in 2014. He now resides in North Carolina, where he enjoys the magnificent views of the Appalachian Mountains.
Adam Daniels
An avid SOTT reader since 2011, Adam joined the editorial team in 2014 to help expose the lies being told by media organizations and governments, spread awareness of the corruption of science, and to keep the beacon of hope that is SOTT shining bright. He also knows kung fu.