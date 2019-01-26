It shouldn't have been newsworthy. Just a few years ago, it wouldn't have provoked much of a reaction. But a smiling teenager and a drumming Native American have caused a firestorm of commentary, invective, heated emotions, and calls for violence. What is it that causes otherwise intelligent people to seemingly turn into halfwits when confronted such non-events? What provides the template for the stereotyped and 'proper' response to the encounter we've all seen repeatedly and which has been analyzed to death by mainstream media and the Twitter commentariat?
Today on the Truth Perspective we once again mine Andrew Lobaczewski's Political Ponerology
for clues to help us understand the puzzling new reality we find ourselves in: how ideologies degenerate, how and why polarization grips nations, what we had to ignore in order to get to this point, and what we have to learn in order to stop it from progressing or from happening again.
Harrison Koehli
Harrison Koehli co-hosts SOTT Radio Network's Truth Perspective and Behind the Headlines, and is an editor for Red Pill Press. He has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on the study of ponerology. In addition to music and books, Harrison enjoys tobacco and bacon (often at the same time) and dislikes cell phones, vegetables, and fascists (commies too).
Corey Schink
Corey Schink was born and raised in the Midwestern United States, where he worked on farms and as a welder, musician, and social worker. His interests in government, philosophy and history led to his writing for SOTT in 2012 and to becoming a SOTT editor and Truth Perspective co-host in 2014. He now resides in North Carolina, where he enjoys the magnificent views of the Appalachian Mountains.
Adam Daniels
An avid SOTT reader since 2011, Adam joined the editorial team in 2014 to help expose the lies being told by media organizations and governments, spread awareness of the corruption of science, and to keep the beacon of hope that is SOTT shining bright. He also knows kung fu.