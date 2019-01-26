It shouldn't have been newsworthy. Just a few years ago, it wouldn't have provoked much of a reaction. But a smiling teenager and a drumming Native American have caused a firestorm of commentary, invective, heated emotions, and calls for violence. What is it that causes otherwise intelligent people to seemingly turn into halfwits when confronted such non-events? What provides the template for the stereotyped and 'proper' response to the encounter we've all seen repeatedly and which has been analyzed to death by mainstream media and the Twitter commentariat?Today on the Truth Perspective we once again mine Andrew Lobaczewski's Political Ponerology for clues to help us understand the puzzling new reality we find ourselves in: how ideologies degenerate, how and why polarization grips nations, what we had to ignore in order to get to this point, and what we have to learn in order to stop it from progressing or from happening again.01:28:11Previous instalments in our series on ponerology: