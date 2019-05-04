However, over the course of the early 20th century there appeared qualitatively different forms of government - forms which defy every sense of humanity and, when using the language offered by political philosophy and political science, cannot be adequately understood. We're speaking now, of course, of the Nazi Reich and the Soviet Union, although other forms, such as the Islamic State, would seem to fit these criteria as well.
For that reason today we begin an examination of Chapter 5 of Andrew Lobaczewski's seminal work, Political Ponerology, in which he sketches an outline for understanding a completely different form of government - a pathocracy. A pathocracy is the result of a society's complete moral, religious, and cultural collapse and its subsequent brutal indoctrination by agents that have very specific forms of pathological personality disorder. In this episode we discuss under what conditions they arise, the stages in their development, and what can be done to protect ourselves and our societies from their depredation.
Running Time: 01:07:11
Download: MP3 - 61.5 MB
