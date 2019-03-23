Lobaczewski anticipates many of the topics discussed by Jordan Peterson: social hierarchies, the importance of the individual, equality of opportunity, the inevitability of certain forms of inequality and the positive roles they play, as well as the dangers of other forms of inequality.
So join us today as we discard ideology to seek out a more nuanced view of society and the role of the individual.
Running Time: 01:35:41
Download: MP3 - 87.6 MB
Previous instalments in our series on ponerology:
- The Truth Perspective: Introducing Political Ponerology, plus some odds and ends (Chapter 1)
- The Truth Perspective: What MAGA-hat Kid Can Teach Us About The Corruption of Ideology (Chapter 4)
- The Truth Perspective: Mafia Politics: How Political Movements and Ideologies Break Bad (Chapter 4)
- The Truth Perspective: How To Survive A Totalitarian Nightmare: The Psychology Of Tyranny (Chapter 6)
- The Truth Perspective: And Then They Came for the Psychologists: Why SJWs Can't Stand Science (Chapter 7)
- The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy (Chapter 8)