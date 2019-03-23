Previous instalments in our series on ponerology:

On today's show we dive back into Political Ponerology where we find useful information concerning the many complicated laws governing individual and social life, as well as how a lack of awareness can lead to great tragedy. As Lobaczewski wrote, comprehending these laws, or even having an instinctive intuition of them, provides us with the wisdom and practical insight necessary to reach our goals and to mature our personalities as much as possible, creating a healthy social structure in the process.Lobaczewski anticipates many of the topics discussed by Jordan Peterson: social hierarchies, the importance of the individual, equality of opportunity, the inevitability of certain forms of inequality and the positive roles they play, as well as the dangers of other forms of inequality.So join us today as we discard ideology to seek out a more nuanced view of society and the role of the individual.01:35:41- 87.6 MB