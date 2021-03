© Shutterstock

Swedes will need a certificate with proof of vaccination to participate in everyday activities, a government official said.Swedish Health Minister Lena Hallengren announced at a recent press conference the government's intention to provide a "digital vaccination certificate" to residents who receive a COVID-19 vaccine, allowing them to "travel abroad on holiday or to meet a loved one."The minister said she is convinced that a "vaccination certificate is probably as desirable as getting vaccinated," raising speculation that the digital identifier could become necessary for accessing international travel, as well as going about everyday activities such as shopping and eating out.Swedes who have received the vaccine are already eligible for a vaccination certificate from the vaccine provider; the digital "passport" will allow those people to have a copy on their phones.Sweden's announcement follows that of Denmark , which announced its own plans to establish a "vaccine passport" program to identify those who have been vaccinated, for the sake of travel.The minister remarked that the return of travel is "absolutely crucial" to restoring the country's economic stability and getting businesses reopened. To this end, Danish citizens will be able to access a website by the end of this month detailing whether or not they have received a COVID-19 vaccine. On top of this, the digital "passport," according to Bodskov, will be "the extra passport that you will be able to have on your mobile phone that documents that you have been vaccinated."The president welcomed the idea that vaccine "passports" might be utilized to control travel between member states of the EU stating, "Whatever is decided - whether it gives priority or access to certain goods - is a political and legal decision that should be discussed at a European level."According to the WEF website, if passengers "meet the requirements, the platform generates a simple yes/no CommonPass Certificate that they can use to demonstrate their compliance without revealing any personal health information."The CommonPass framework is the WEF's answer to "the challenge of how to reopen their (a nation's) borders and allow travel and commerce to resume while protecting their populations' health.""As they contemplate relaxing border restrictions, quarantine and lockdowns, governments and industry need a more trustworthy model for validating individuals' health status."According to the WEF website, the organization wishes to centralize the "passport" system in order to "empower individuals with digital access to their health information, make it easier for individuals to understand and comply with each destination's requirements, and help ensure that only verifiable lab results and vaccination records from trusted sources are presented for the purposes of cross-border travel and commerce."Christoph Wolff, head of mobility at the WEF, emphasized the apparent necessity of an interlinked health screening process for international travel, saying "Individual national responses will not be sufficient to address this global crisis.""Bans, bubbles and quarantines may provide short-term protection, but developed and developing nations alike need a long-term, flexible and risk-based approach like CommonPass."