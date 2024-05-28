© Unknown

Joe Biden's personal approval rating is at historic lows; almost all his policies do not poll fifty percent. He is behind Trump in almost all the swing states. And now he lies serially even to sympathetic interviewers. In short, finally Biden has been exposed for what he always was and represented.

He will again begin drawing down the strategic petroleum reserve to lower gas prices during the campaign. He has badgered Ukraine not to hit Russian oil facilities. He has illegally forgiven billions in student loan aid to regain the elite youth vote. And as the campaign season begins, so too Biden suddenly poses as a border enforcer — after letting in nearly 10-million illegal aliens.

Hard-won American deterrence was destroyed by the humiliation in Afghanistan and the lies surrounding the disaster, the Chinese balloon flight and the misinformation about it, the wars in Ukraine, Gaza, and on the Red Sea, and the accompanying disinformation from the White House.

In the campaign Biden will become an afterthought, a ghost, vapor, as his party seeks to construct the entire election one of leftwing, blue-city prosecutors, judges, and juries versus serial defendant Trump.

Senator and Vice President Joe Biden was always sort of a buffoon. He is by nature a grandstander who handsomely profited from his office while posing as good ole Joe from Scranton.He is a blowhard meddler, one who proverbially has beenfrom dissenting on the Bin Laden raid to his trisection of Iraq scheme.who believes that the more animated he misleads and slurs ("semi-fascists" "fat", "lying dog-faced pony soldier", "chumps", "dregs of society", etc), the more likely he is to get away with it.from would be star, college-scholarship athlete and brilliant law student to semi-truck driver and jailed civil rights activist. His uncle, we are instructed, was eaten by cannibals. Joe assures us that he was the first in his family to go to college.with a repertory of racial taunts and smears unrivaled among modern politicians ("junkie", "boy", "you ain't black", "the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy", "put y'all back in chains", the Corn Pop and golden-leg hairs sagas, the "racial jungle" memes, the strange brag about Delaware as a "slave state" (e.g., "You don't know my state. My state was a slave state. My state is a border state."), and his encomia for the old Democratic racists of the Senate from former Klansman Robert Byrd (Biden's self-described "mentor" and "guide") to segregationist James Eastland ("never called me boy").Biden has always hadthat explains why for yearswho was neither drunk nor culpable but smeared publicly for years by Biden as intoxicated and guilty. For years he ignored the pleas of the trucker's family to please stop libeling an innocent driver.(actually 1.4 percent) when he took office and yet soon spiked to 9 percent due to his reckless deficit spending and money printing spree.After bragging after October 7 that his support for Israel was rock-solid he is now cutting off military aid as it attempts finally to end the Hamas murderous threat — a reversion to old Joe Biden who in his long past has previously threatened to cut off Israel while boasting later that anyone who did so was reprehensible.— to the then cheers of Biden himself.We witnessed that when he bragged that he fired the Ukrainian prosecutor looking into his son's Burisma skullduggery. The Biden consortium is corrupt and was enriched with over $25 million through foreign interests' assurance that Senator and Vice President Joe Biden would deliver on their quid pro quo investments in him.Add the old disturbing narrative ofin front of female secret service agents,and there seems something eerie among the Biden family.Despite fierce denials,Biden was always said to have been exasperated with Merrick Garland for not hastily enough going after Trump.The misadventurous Georgia prosecutor Nathan Wade met with and was tutored by the White House counsel's office. One of the top Biden DOJ prosecutors was dispatched to rescue the bungling Alvin Bragg farce.Jack Smith, appointed by the Biden DOJ to go after Biden's 2024 presidential rival,even as Smith's office mishandled classified files taken at Mar-a-Lago to bolster its prosecution — and then lied about it.Again, at the heart of this Biden catastrophe iswhen unelectable leftist candidates dropped out in unison to use a fumbling Biden as their more presentable veneer.In that sense, his duties were ceremonial — as the hard-left channeled through him the most radical agenda in U.S. history, and found his debility and dementia advantageous — the country be damned.If Biden makes it to and through the convention, he and his record remain indefensible. And so expect his campaign largely to be waged through lawfare against Trump, and massive infusions of leftist cash to ensure record mail-in and early voting.But will Nemesis first catch up to Biden's long record of hubris and dishonesty?