Prime Minister Boris Johnson has admitted the Government is heavily considering people requiring vaccines or taking tests in order to open much of the hospitality sector. During the Monday coronavirus briefing, the Prime Minister explained one of the possibilities on how the UK could return to normal. He insisted protecting people in the hospitality sector had proven one of the "hardest nuts to crack" during the pandemic.He admitted that providingHe said: "for those bits that are the toughest nuts to crack., parts of the economy we couldn't open last year."I think that will be the route we and businesses go down. You are already seeing businesses use the prospects of rapid testing."ITV's Robert Peston quickly took to Twitter to announce his concern at Mr Johnson's suggestion.He said: "Boris Johnson says that the way theatres, nightclubs, concerts and so on will be able to reopen will be by them insisting those who attend can prove they've been vaccinated or have had a rapid-flow covid test."If it allows us to have important freedoms back, is this infringement on one civil liberty such a bad thing?"and eradicate the risks of the pandemic.And Dominic Raab said yesterday needing a coronavirus passport in the UK to go to the shops "hasn't been ruled out" and is "under consideration".Mr Peston continued to discuss the difficulties facing the Government regardless of whether they introduce vaccine passports or not.He said: "Downing Street is very keen to point out"But my point is that when he says we can only reopen theatres and so on with mass vaccination and the use of rapid lateral-flow Covid tests, that introduces an unofficial system of COVID-19 identity cards, whether that's by government ordinance or not."The only way the PM can prevent COVID-19 identity cards being introduced by the backdoor is to make it illegal for a theatre or entertainment or pub to REFUSE entry to someone who can't prove they've had a vaccine or COVID-19 test."Would that be rational for him to do? Is it likely?"BBC News reporter Jessica Parker also reflected on the Prime Minister's words on her Twitter feed.She said:"Boris Johnson suggests they'll be rapid testing for people heading off to nightclubs and theatres."A way of opening up those parts of the economy that are the toughest nuts to crack."The Prime Minister added that next week he will provide a more clear roadmap out of the lockdown and coronavirus restrictions.He insisted the vaccine programme was continuing to go well and more people were being protected from the vaccine.He said the UK Government plans to have offered everyone over the age of 50 their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of April.