© Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images



Switzerland would be the first and perhaps the only country to give its citizens a direct vote on coronavirus restrictions

they are battling to ensure a precedent is not set for future emergencies

Swiss campaigners have triggered a referendum to strip the government of new legal powers to impose lockdowns and curtail public life as the country battles the pandemic.Campaign group Friends of the Constitution on WednesdayWhile the pandemic has exposed social and political fractures across Europe over the rights of citizens, inChristoph Pfluger, a board member of Friends of the Constitution, told the Financial Times.He added:We are a movement that says crisis management cannot be done without the will of the sovereign — the people. You cannot govern without the people."Mr Pfluger saidduring the second wave of the pandemic., even as case numbers rocketed.A poll conducted by Switzerland's Sotomo Research Institute for state broadcaster SRF in November found that 55 per cent of Swiss were concerned about their individual freedoms being restricted by government measures.The same survey found thatMr Pfluger said his campaign had been "astonished" by the level of support from volunteers it had gained in recent weeks and the speed with which it had been able to gather signatures.The Swiss government's laissez-faire approach exploded into a diplomatic stand-off in early December asThe referendum triggered on Wednesday takes aim at the legislation that underpins such curbs.The Covid-19 Act, approved by lawmakers in September, gives Swiss authorities a continuing legal basis to impose restrictions to handle the coronavirus outbreak in the country.Before the legislation, Bern only had the power to curb public life through unilateral emergency decrees under Switzerland's Epidemics Act.Those powers were strictly time-limited and subject to onerous parliamentary oversight. Critics of the campaign to repeal the new laws note that by the time the referendum is held, not only will the pandemic likely be in remission, but many of the legal provisions granted under the Covid-19 Act will automatically have lapsed according to sunset clauses written into the legislation.