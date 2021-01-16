Thousands of people marched through Vienna on Saturday to protest against restrictions on public life designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, just as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government held talks about extending the measures.Chanting demonstrators - many without masks -and "Make Influenza Great Again" during marches through the city centre.The country has reported nearly 390,00 coronavirus cases and almost 7,000 COVID-19 linked deaths since the pandemic began last year.Public health experts said after meeting government officials that infection rates were too high to consider easing restrictions at this point. The government was due to announce its next steps on Sunday.