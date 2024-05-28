mmmm
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the Tonga archipelago in the South Pacific this morning, the US Geological Survey (USGS) announced.

The earthquake was at a depth of about 112 kilometers, less than 200 kilometers north of Nuku'alofa, the capital of the Tonga archipelago.

So far, there are no reports of material damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Monitoring Center has not issued a warning.