Puppet Masters
EU will propose creating Covid-19 vaccine passports in March
MSN
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 19:05 UTC
"We will submit a legislative proposal in March," von der Leyen told German conservative lawmakers during a video conference on Monday.
With vaccinations now well under way, governments are increasingly seeing vaccine "passports" - or other forms of Covid-19 status certificates - as a way out of the cycles of shutdowns and curfews that have ground travel to a near halt.
The certificates would enable people to present proof of vaccination and thus skip quarantine protocols when arriving in a new country.
Greece unveiled a digital vaccination certificate in February for those who have received two doses of the vaccine.
Other countries that are currently issuing or asking for vaccine certificates include the Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Spain and Portugal.
France says vaccine passports premature
But some countries, including France and Germany, have expressed concern that easing travel for people who have been inoculated would discriminate against others who are still waiting.
French Health Minister Olivier Véran has repeatedly said it is too early to discuss vaccination passports since fewer than three million French people have received a first dose and because it remains unclear whether the vaccine prevents transmission.
It is a view shared by the World Health Organization (WHO).
The EU Commission has previously said it will not be rushed into a decision on passports while a large proportion of its population remains unvaccinated.
Von der Leyen said last week that the 27-member bloc expected to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by the end of the summer, after months of problems and friction.
The Commission chief said fully vaccinating just under three-quarters of adults by late summer was a "goal that we're confident with".
Via France 24 with Reuters
Comment: The push for the passport is very strong. Is it likely that the measure has been on the shelf for years, just as the Patriot Act was?
- Coronavirus vaccine passport may be required for traveling in 2021
- EC president von der Leyen dares European nations to call her bluff with announcement of (mandatory?) vaccine certificates
- Airline chief joins growing list of COVID vaccine passport pushers, claims it's 'essential for tourism'
- UK foreign sec says Covid vaccine passports 'under consideration' just days after vaccine minister calls idea 'discriminatory'
- When conspiracy theories come true: Sunday Times under fire, brands Covid vax passports as 'freedom certificates'
- Denmark to introduce 'digital passport' to document Covid-19 vaccination
- Microsoft, big tech coalition developing Rockefeller funded covid passports
- Petition against Covid-19 'vaccine passports' hits 37,000 signatures amid reports UK govt hatching travel scheme
How long will it be before they start with 'smart' vaccines? Because they insist on making everything 'smart' don't they? I expect it will sound all cute and helpful the way they try and sell it to us. It will warn you before you become ill they'll say, it will save lives they'll say. When actually it is the self monitoring system that they have wanted all along.
Its amazing how many conspiracy theory's become fact.
With all these theories becoming fact, I'm starting to feel like Nostradamus.