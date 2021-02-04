© Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix



The Danish government has announced it is to introduce a so-called 'digital corona passport' which can be used to document vaccination.The exact practical applications of the digital documentation are still under consideration, but its primary purpose is to facilitate a reopening of society."We are taking the first steps so that, before the end of February, you will be able to see your vaccination on (online health services platform) Sundhed.dk," acting finance minister Morten Bødskov said."In three to four months, the digital corona passport will be ready," Bødskov added.The government and business representatives will decide on the exact applications of the vaccination 'passport' once it has been fully realised, depending on the situation with the coronavirus at that time, the minister said.," he said."This is about us, as a country, exploiting the technical advantages we have. We can be amongst the first in the world to have this and show it to the rest of the world," he said.The digital certification will provide "extra assurance" once Denmark emerges from lockdown, according to the minister.Interest organisations for Danish businesses have previously gone on record to advocate the need for easily accessible proof of vaccination against Covid-19.We will benefit from the corona passport for many years," said Lars Sandahl Sørensen, CEO of the Confederation Danish Industry.