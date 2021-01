© Reuters / Pedro Nunes



"It is urgent to adopt a common understanding on how a vaccination certificate should be structured so as to be accepted in all member states."

Thousands

of recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs have experienced incapacitating side effects.

Meanwhile, Spain plans to keep a database of vaccine refusers which it will share with other "European partners," effectively relegating vaccine skeptics to second-class citizens.

- likely shocking Europeans who'd never heard of such a rule.Von der Leyen sprung the idea of aon Thursday in the course of praising a similar plan outlined to her in a letter from Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis."It is a medical requirement to have a certificate proving that you have been vaccinated," von der Leyen told Portuguese reporters.While Mitsotakis' plan was not meant to be "compulsory or a prerequisite for travel," von der Leyen seemed to be leaning in that direction, repeating thatshe continued emphatically.This was no doubt news to Europeans unfamiliar with the contents of Mitsotakis' letter. The Greek leader wrote that it was "urgent to adopt a common understanding on how a vaccination certificate should be structured so as to be accepted in all member states," and an EU-wide meeting is scheduled for Thursday, at which point Mitsotakis is expected to make the case for certificates "facilitating the freedom of movement of persons who have been vaccinated against Covid-19." He wrote:Seemingly brainstorming ways to incentivize the uptake of such certificates without imposing an explicit mandate, von der Leyen suggested on Friday that they be combined with Covid-19 tests for those unable to access the vaccine in a timely fashion.a must for EU member states with tourism-dependent economies concerned that a second year in a row without pleasure travel will destroy them.However, defiantwith Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban saying on Friday that the local regulators must act "responsibly," but "quickly" to approve the Chinese-made jab. Budapest has been negotiating with Russia for a supply of Sputnik V as well, complaining that the sluggish speed of the EU program will require Covid-19 restrictions to remain in place for "several more months" of unnecessary economic suffering. Nor is it the only member nation that has complained about the pace of the EU's vaccination rollout.There's also confusion about recently-Brexited British citizens' compatibility with an EU-wide vaccine passport program - or whether the UK is planning to issue the certificates at all.