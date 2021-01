© Reuters/Carl Recine



The Sunday Times is facing a social media backlash for pushing Covid-19 vaccination passports as "freedom certificates" with many noting that the idea was considered a crazy conspiracy theory only a few months ago.The piece, titled, argues that several countries will start to introduce the documents, in some shape or form, and pressure will mount on British authorities to follow suit.the article argues. The piece drew the ire of many, who couldn't help but take to Twitter to note that it appeared to be a conspiracy theory brought to life.This was a 'conspiracy theory' a few short months ago," writer and photographer Laura Dodsworth wrote. Journalist Neil Clark branded the article "beyond Orwellian."The UK's vaccines minister said in recent days that the government has no plans to introduce vaccine passports. However, many expressed doubts that it would maintain that stance, having previously flip-flopped on a range of Covid-19 related issues including masks and lockdowns.