A top official of a local airline sees the proposal of requiring a "COVID passport" for future travelers as essential — especially for the tourism industry's bid to recover from the global health crisis."We do think that's essential, especially as we open up international travel," Cebu Pacific President and CEO Lance Gokongwei said in a briefing in Malacañang on Monday."I think we have to work on a global COVID passport, so that," he added. "If the tourism and travel industries recover, this is an absolute necessity.", CNN reported.Similarly in Europe, Hungary and Iceland For now, Gokongwei said the airline company would be focusing on their gradual restart of operations, including working and coordinating with local government units around the country.