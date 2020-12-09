plane
A top official of a local airline sees the proposal of requiring a "COVID passport" for future travelers as essential — especially for the tourism industry's bid to recover from the global health crisis.

"We do think that's essential, especially as we open up international travel," Cebu Pacific President and CEO Lance Gokongwei said in a briefing in Malacañang on Monday.

"I think we have to work on a global COVID passport, so that each country respects the passport and recognizes that if you do have this COVID passport, that you have already been vaccinated by a credible vaccination source," he added. "If the tourism and travel industries recover, this is an absolute necessity."

The idea was earlier floated by the International Air Transport Association, which has been pushing for a digital "travel pass" that would let passengers prove they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus, CNN reported.

Similarly in Europe, Hungary and Iceland have considered the "immunity passport" policy — wherein visitors can enter the borders if they can provide evidence that they've recovered from COVID-19.

For now, Gokongwei said the airline company would be focusing on their gradual restart of operations, including working and coordinating with local government units around the country.