Several major COVID-19 vaccines have been announced in recent weeks, raising hopes that the world could soon return to some semblance of normality after the coronavirus killed 1.46 million people and wiped out a chunk of the global economy.
The British minister responsible for the vaccine rollout, Nadhim Zahawi, said getting vaccinated should be voluntary but that Google, Facebook and Twitter should do more to fact-check opposing views of vaccines.
Asked by the BBC if there would be an immunity passport, Zahawi said a person's COVID-19 vaccine status might be included in a phone app that would inform local doctors of a person's status.
"But also I think you'd probably find that restaurants and bars and cinemas and other venues, sports venues, will probably also use that system as they've done with the app," Zahawi told the BBC.
"The sort of pressure will come both ways: from service providers - who will say 'look, demonstrate to us that you have been vaccinated' - but also we will make the technology as easy and accessible as possible."
Health authorities in many countries have become increasingly concerned in recent years by the growth of anti-vaccine groups, which are especially active on social media.
Asked if it would become virtually impossible to do anything without the vaccine, Zahawi said: "I think people have to make a decision but I think you'll probably find many service providers will want to engage in this in the way they did with the app."
Zahawi declined to give any specific date on a vaccine rollout as none have yet been approved for public use.
Comment: And instead vaccine manufacturers are having to ask for 'emergency authorization' because they're not up to standard.
The message, he said, should be that a vaccine is good for the community and the country.
Comment: Meanwhile senior minister, Michael Gove, notorious for his deceit while in power, first denies the scheme only to then contradict himself: They tried the same in Denmark but thanks to citizens objecting en masse the government retracted the bill - for now. Similarly totalitarian laws were pushed in France but they also failed - for now - and for the same reason. Meanwhile Merkel has paused Germany's insidious attempts to force through draconian laws thanks to a pushback from regional leaders.
This won't be the last we'll see the ponerized puppets in power trying to snatch away the last of citizens' freedoms.