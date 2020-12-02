© REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration/File Photo

pressure will come both ways:

People who refuse a vaccine for COVID-19 could find normal life curtailed as restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues could block entry to those who don't have proof they are inoculated, Britain's new vaccine minister said on Monday.Several major COVID-19 vaccines have been announced in recent weeks, raising hopes that the world could soon return to some semblance of normality after the coronavirus killed 1.46 million people and wiped out a chunk of the global economy.The British minister responsible for the vaccine rollout, Nadhim Zahawi, said getting vaccinated should be voluntary but that Google, Facebook and Twitter should do more to fact-check opposing views of vaccines.Asked by the BBC if there would be an immunity passport,that would inform local doctors of a person's status."But also I thinkas they've done with the app," Zahawi told the BBC.Health authorities in many countries have become increasingly concerned in recent years by the growth of anti-vaccine groups, which are especially active on social media.The message, he said, should be that a vaccine is good for the community and the country.