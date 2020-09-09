O:H hearder denis rancourt
On this episode of Objective:Health we talk to Professor Denis Rancourt, author of over 100 scientific research papers in the diverse areas of physics, chemistry, geology, materials science, soil science, and environmental science. Dr. Rancourt has made fundamental scientific discoveries in the areas of environmental science, measurement science, soil science, bio-geochemistry, theoretical physics, alloy physics, magnetism, and planetary science.

Recently Dr. Rancourt has turned his attention to the science behind the Covid fiasco. He speaks to us today about his recent research and what he's been able to dig up looking into the all-cause mortality figures. His conclusions are rather stunning!

He also talks about what the research says about masks (spoiler alert: they don't work), and ties the entire Covid episode to geopolitics and the ongoing gloablist agenda. You don't want to miss this one!


Running Time: 01:01:54

Download: MP3 — 56.7 MB