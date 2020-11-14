© Claus Bjørn Larsen/Ritzau Scanpix



The emergency (and temporary) law from March is now up for a replacement by a new, more permanent law

People infected with dangerous diseases can be forcibly given medical examination, hospitalised, treated and placed in isolation .

. The Danish Health Authority would be able to define groups of people who must be vaccinated in order to contain and eliminate a dangerous disease.

in order to contain and eliminate a dangerous disease. People who refuse the above can - in some situations - be coerced through physical detainment, with police allowed to assist.

the law also enables major decisions to be made on the basis of a 'principle of caution', or forsigtighedsprincip, without conclusive scientific evidence