The emergency (and temporary) law from March is now up for a replacement by a new, more permanent law

People infected with dangerous diseases can be forcibly given medical examination, hospitalised, treated and placed in isolation .

. The Danish Health Authority would be able to define groups of people who must be vaccinated in order to contain and eliminate a dangerous disease.

in order to contain and eliminate a dangerous disease. People who refuse the above can - in some situations - be coerced through physical detainment, with police allowed to assist.

the law also enables major decisions to be made on the basis of a 'principle of caution', or forsigtighedsprincip, without conclusive scientific evidence

The parliamentary hearing period for a proposed new law giving the government extended powers to respond to epidemics expires today.to intervene in society in order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.As well as enforcing quarantine measures, the existing law, which would also ensure provisions for governments to respond to future epidemics and pandemics.The end of the hearing period for the new law means that other parties and the public have been able to study the proposed law and raise their own concerns, so the final version of the proposed law may be different from the one currently in circulation.You can read the proposed law in full (in Danish) in its current form via the government website Medics have voiced their concern that the proposed law will give the government too much power over healthcare, as reported today by DR , told the broadcaster, adding that such power in the hands of authorities could feel as though it was "overstepping boundaries" for individual patients.The association believes that mandatory vaccination should be an "absolute last resort" and expressed its concern for patients' legal rights, DR writes.Additionally, the law leaves the decision of when a disease is dangerous enough to bring the epidemic law into use solely in the hands of the health minister. Although an advisory commission can be involved, the government does not have to follow its advice."We don't suspect a minister to have bad intentions. But decisions on emergency situations need broad parliamentary support," Anders Beich, head of the Danish College of General Practitioners, told DR.Meanwhile,A further criticism of the proposed law is thatthe Danish Council of Ethics told DR.Rasmus Langhoff, health spokesperson with the governing Social Democrats, noted in comments to the broadcaster that"We are looking at the collected answers from hearings and are listening to all the concerns and suggestions for improvement," Langhoff said.