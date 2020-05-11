O:H header
On this episode of Objective:Health we're joined by Sott.net lead editor Joe Quinn to talk about the world's exasperating and mind-bogglingly stupid reaction to the SARS-cov-2 virus. Through careful analysis of data, Joe expertly expresses the frustration at the fact that people seem unable, or unwilling, to see what is directly in front of them, to come to the obvious conclusion that the planet is having the wool pulled over its collective eyes.

Joe also shares some of his personal theories which you are unlikely to find anywhere else on video sharing platforms!

Join us for this can't miss interview on Objective:Health!


