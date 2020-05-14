And at the dead center of it all is Eric Schmidt. Well before Americans understood the threat of Covid-19, Schmidt had been on an aggressive lobbying and public relations campaign pushing precisely the "Black Mirror" vision of society that Cuomo has just empowered him to build. At the heart of this vision is seamless integration of government with a handful of Silicon Valley giants — with public schools, hospitals, doctor's offices, police, and military all outsourcing (at a high cost) many of their core functions to private tech companies.



- The Intercept: Screen New Deal

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, who joined the governor's briefing to announce that he will be heading up a blue-ribbon commission to reimagine New York state's post-Covid reality, with an emphasis on permanently integrating technology into every aspect of civic life.



"The first priorities of what we're trying to do," Schmidt said, "are focused on telehealth, remote learning, and broadband. ... We need to look for solutions that can be presented now, and accelerated, and use technology to make things better." Lest there be any doubt that the former Google chair's goals were purely benevolent, his video background featured a framed pair of golden angel wings.



Just one day earlier, Cuomo had announced a similar partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop "a smarter education system." Calling Gates a "visionary," Cuomo said the pandemic has created "a moment in history when we can actually incorporate and advance [Gates's] ideas ... all these buildings, all these physical classrooms — why with all the technology you have?" he asked, apparently rhetorically.



It has taken some time to gel, but something resembling a coherent Pandemic Shock Doctrine is beginning to emerge. Call it the "Screen New Deal." Far more high-tech than anything we have seen during previous disasters, the future that is being rushed into being as the bodies still pile up treats our past weeks of physical isolation not as a painful necessity to save lives, but as a living laboratory for a permanent — and highly profitable — no-touch future.

The Electronic Privacy Information Center recently got access through a Freedom of Information Act request to a presentation made by Schmidt's NSCAI one year ago, in May 2019. Its slides make a series of alarmist claims about how China's relatively lax regulatory infrastructure and its bottomless appetite for surveillance are causing it to pull ahead of the U.S. in a number of fields, including "AI for medical diagnosis," autonomous vehicles, digital infrastructure, "smart cities," ride-sharing, and cashless commerce.



The reasons given for China's competitive edge are myriad, ranging from the sheer volume of consumers who shop online; "the lack of legacy banking systems in China," which has allowed it to leapfrog over cash and credit cards and unleash "a huge e-commerce and digital services market" using "digital payments"; and a severe doctor shortage, which has led the government to work closely with tech companies like Tencent to use AI for "predictive" medicine. The slides note that in China, tech companies "have the authority to quickly clear regulatory barriers while American initiatives are mired in HIPPA compliance and FDA approval."



More than any other factor, however, the NSCAI points to China's willingness to embrace public-private partnerships in mass surveillance and data collection as a reason for its competitive edge.The presentation touts China's "Explicit government support and involvement e.g. facial recognition deployment." It argues that "surveillance is one of the 'first-and-best customers' for Al" and further, that "mass surveillance is a killer application for deep learning."



A slide titled "State Datasets: Surveillance = Smart Cities" notes that China, along with Google's main Chinese competitor, Alibaba, are racing ahead.

The idea that society should suddenly be "reimagined" by a handful of billionaires simply due to a pandemic is the opposite of freedom and self-determination. It is straight up authoritarian oligarchy and as anti-American as you get. Reject this maniacal process with everything you've got.