Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt wants Brits to take a monthly coronavirus test, with a negative result earning them "freedom passes." His idea angered some commenters, who called it "Orwellian."Writing in The Times on Friday, Hunt described an effective vaccine as Britain's best shot at returning to normal life. However, the Conservative MP said that the country needs a "plan B" in the form of monthly tests for the whole population, with the freedom to live a normal life awarded only to those who show negative results., with those testing negative earning a certificate exempting them from curfew.Though Hunt described the passes as an incentive to boost the uptake in testing, normal life would be quite impossible without one.The idea didn't go down well on Twitter, with commenters accusing the Surrey MP of using "Orwellian doublespeak" to promote "fascism.""It's not a 'freedom pass,'" one wrote, "it's an 'enslavement pass.'"to stop the spread of Covid-19.that would provide evidence of an individual's Covid-19 status at any given time."The idea of a health passport has found a receptive audience in Parliament, as the Daily Telegraph reported this week that officials want some kind of "digital immunity certificate" for those who receive a jab granting them access to concerts, football matches, and other events. Government advisers have also floated the idea of giving paper wristbands to people who have been tested,if they test negative."Hunt's proposal asks a lot of government. Ensuring that every Brit could get tested once per month would take half a million staff and 65,000 testing centres, he says. The UK currently conducts nearly 400,000 tests per day at hospitals and drive-in testing centres.With vaccines still awaiting regulatory approval in the UK, Hunt argued that it would be possible with mass testing - and the ensuing licensing of freedom - to "return to some kind of normality" by Easter 2021.