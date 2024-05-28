Israel continues to ignore orders from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), including the Court's most recent ruling.In the 48 hours that followed the ICJ's ruling on Friday 24 May, however, Israel conducted more than 60 air raids on Rafah.Furthermore,of the city, mostly along the border strip. It has already impacted a significant portion of the city.Thirteen Palestinians were killed in the 48 hours following the Court's ruling, including six members of the Qishta family, an elderly mother and three of her children — two girls and one boy — and an adult son and his two children. Theon Saturday 25 May in Khirbet Al-Adas, north of Rafah,Three distinct air raids were also carried out, resulting in the killing of five civilians.A Palestinian was also killed and others were injured on Sunday afternoon when Israeli aircraft bombed the Rasras family's house in the centre of Rafah city, while another Palestinian was killed and others were injured on the day of the Court session.During the Court session to decide on South Africa's request, the Israeli army increased its intense bombing of central Rafah, including the Shaboura camp. It destroyed numerous homes and streets, and later claimed that the incident was connected to an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate a leader in a Palestinian faction. As a result, civilians continue pay a heavy price for Israeli military attacks that flagrantly transgress international humanitarian law, particularly the principles of distinction, proportionality, and military necessity, i.e. taking appropriate precautions to avoid civilian deaths. It is important to note thatThe Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, swiftly denounced the Court's decision and attacked it, citing religious statements that denigrate non-Jews. Minister of National Security ItamarAccording to Israeli Channel 12,The victims of the Israeli army's bombing are still lying in the streets and under the debris of destroyed homes, particularly in the eastern and central parts of the city, as rescue workers and medical teams are unable to remove them from those areas, according to the Euro-Med Monitor field team.In addition to the hundreds of housing units destroyed since the beginning of the most recent attack on Rafah, during which, the Euro-Med Monitor team had also previously received information about the destruction of approximately 170 housing units.Meanwhile,due to the ongoing Israeli military attack.through it (beginning the day before, on 6 May) and have continued to keep it closed to sick and injured people seeking to receive medical treatment abroad.Discussions about reaching a deal to allow aid trucks to pass through, do not address the root causes of the issue, nor do they provide for the 2.3 million people living in the Strip. These individuals are victims of ethnic cleansing and genocide and once more face the threat of starvation, as eight months have passed since the start of the Israeli aggression.According to UNRWA, the current Israeli military operation in Rafah is directly impacting the ability of aid agencies to bring critical humanitarian supplies into the Strip, as well as the ability to rotate critical humanitarian staff. From 1-20 May, according to OCHA, 14 missions which were heading to Kerem Shalom to collect aid supplies encountered delays due to traffic congestions blocking the road and delayed clearance by Israeli authorities, resulting in six missions being aborted. During this reporting period (20-22 May), the border crossings were only opened for one day, and only 39 trucks entered the Strip via the Kerem Shalom and Rafah land crossings. Only 143 trucks have entered the Gaza strip via the Karem Abu Salem crossing since 6-20 May., with no real accountability for its crimes, amid the ongoing failure of the international community to protect the Palestinian people from this blatant genocide.Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor reiterates its call on all nations to fulfil their international obligations and halt all military, political, and financial support for Israel's military assault on the Gaza Strip. In particular, all arms transfers to Israel, including export permits and military assistance, must end immediately; otherwise, these nations will be considered complicit in Israeli crimes committed in the Strip, including genocide.Furthermore, Euro-Med Monitor urges the International Criminal Court (ICC) to acknowledge and handle Israel's crimes in the Gaza Strip as international crimes, as they fall under the Court's jurisdiction. Additionally, Euro-Med Monitor asks the Court to expand its lists of arrest warrants to include more Israeli officials.