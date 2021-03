© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS

If some people don't like the idea of getting the jab, I wouldn't force them. But maybe refusniks should have to wear a bell round their necks and sport a sandwich board declaring themselves "Unclean"".

If people being forced to walk the streets with bells round their necks like mountain cows in Switzerland - and sporting sandwich boards which declare themselves 'Unclean' sounds familiar, then think back to what happened in a certain country in Europe in the 1930s. That didn't end well, and neither will this.

Just when you thought Covid-authoritarianism (and authoritarianism is actually putting it mildly), couldn't get any worse, it just did.This week we've seen a number of politicians and high-profile media figures promote the idea of mandatory vaccine passports. And not just for international travel. On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who, I kid yet not, once wrote a book entitled 'The Assault on Liberty',While most normal people reacted with disgust to the suggestion that we should need to prove that we've been vaccinated for Covid in order to buy half a dozen eggs and a pint of milk in the local Tesco's, Good Morning Britain's motor-mouth presenter Piers 'For Fears' Morgan who has played a massive part in stoking Covid hysteria, couldn't curb his enthusiasm for the idea.Morgan's ITV colleague Robert Peston was also banging the drum for vaccine apartheid on his television show on Wednesday.​On his programme Peston interviewed Tory backbencher MP Steve Baker and asked him: "Baker answered:in such a way as if Baker's opposition to vaccine passports for the pub and theatre was something completely beyond the pale.Baker's response also triggered Piers for Fears.But it gets worse. In his Daily Mail column on Friday Richard Littlejohn went one stage further.He actually out- Morganed Piers Morgan . Supporting the idea of 'No Jab, No Job', put forward by Pimlico Plumbers, he wrote: "Just how appalling is that? It's the second year of the second decade of the 21st century and we have a national newspaper columnist suggesting the unvaccinated need to be treated like lepers.The "owning" of Littlejohn in the comments section below his utterly vile piece gives us cause for optimism that people are finally saying "Enough is Enough" to all this bullying.