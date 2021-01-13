What You Need to Know About CommonPass

Every nation must publish their health screening criteria for entry into the country using a standard format on a common framework Each country must register trusted facilities that conduct COVID-19 lab testing for foreign travel and administer vaccines listed in the CommonPass registry Each country will accept health screening status from foreign visitors through apps and services built on the CommonPass framework Patient identification is to be collected at the time of sample collection and/or vaccination using an international standard The CommonPass framework will be integrated into flight and hotel reservation check-in processes

The CommonPass App, Smart Cards Are Coming

CommonPass is just one example of apps being developed to track your personal health information and convert it into a digital health ID that you'll need to scan just to go about your daily life.

Special Treatment 'Same as a Mandatory Vaccination'

Tracking and Tracing Are Here

It's Not About Infectious Disease

In other words, it's

technocracy

, where we the people know nothing about the ruling elite while every aspect of our lives is surveilled, tracked and manipulated for their gain