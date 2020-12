© Reuters / Charles Platiau



opinion polls suggest French citizens remain deeply skeptical about the new jab

French citizens who decline to take the coronavirus vaccine will be barred from public transportation, among other places, under a controversial "Green Passport" plan set out in a draft law that's now on its way to parliament.Gaining the support of Prime Minister Jean Castex's cabinet earlier this week,The draft bill has been harshly denounced by members of the opposition, with the spokesman of the right-wingA member of President Emmanuel Macron's La Republique En Marche party, Amelie de Montchalin, shot back at the critics, insisting the hot-button bill is "not at all made to create exceptional powers for the government" or establish an authoritarian "health state."The draft law is headed for a vote as the government prepares to roll out its mass vaccination drive on Sunday. While. Several recent surveys showed more than 50 percent of respondents saying they had no intention of taking the vaccine, which could present obstacles for the government's goal to inoculate 15 million people by June.The measureson those refusing the vaccine. Insisting it would be unconstitutional to require citizens to take the jab, the court nonetheless determined that "sanctions" could be imposed on the unvaccinated, including prohibiting them from certain public places. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who vocally opposed the ruling, suggested it could see citizens placed under "house arrest.", under which citizens will receive a card after their final vaccine dose allowing them to "enter places that will still be restricted to other populations." The government is still working out the kinks in the plan, however, with the country's health minister deeming it a "difficult logistical operation."