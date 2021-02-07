NHS vaccine center
People leave the Olympic Office Centre, near Wembley Stadium after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination jab, London, UK.
Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi denied claims that the UK government is planning to introduce a "vaccine passport" detailing which Brits have been vaccinated and which haven't, calling the idea "discriminatory."

Asked during an interview with Sky News on Sunday whether the government is looking at the possibility of creating a vaccine passport, as has been speculated, Zahawi said, "No we are not."

The minister explained that those who receive their first dose of the vaccine get "a card from the NHS with their name on it," the date they received their first dose, and the date of the second dose, and that this is all the government is currently supporting.

Zahawi said the major reasons why the government is not planning a vaccine passport is because "we don't know the impact of the vaccines on transmission," with vaccinated Brits currently being warned that they could still carry the virus, and that the practice "would be discriminatory."

"I think the right thing to do is to make sure that people come forward and be vaccinated because they want to, rather than it being made in some way mandatory through a passport."

If other countries demand proof of vaccination for entry, he added, "then you can ask your GP, because your GP will hold the record."