"This semester our freedom of speech and our expressions of solidarity became punishable... I am deeply disappointed by the intolerance for freedom of speech and the right to civil disobedience on campus."



"Harvard, do you hear us?"

Hundreds of students in robes chanted "Free Palestine" on Thursday as degrees were conferred.A day earlier, it was announced thatAccording to the Associated Press, groups of students walked out of the commencement chanting "Free, free Palestine" and "Let them walk, let them walk," in reference to the graduates barred from participating in the ceremony.Harvard said on Wednesday thatStudent speakers at the ceremony strongly criticized the decision, deviating from their prepared remarks to voice support for their disqualified peers.One of the speakers,said to applause:She shouted to students, who gave a standing ovation.According to Kumar, more than 1,500 students petitioned and nearly 500 staff and faculty spoke up over Harvard's decision.More than 2,900 people have been arrested or detained at college and university campuses across the US since April 18, when the pro-Palestinian protests began, according to media reports.which has killed 35,000 Palestinians since last October.Police officers and university administrators have clashed with protesters, arresting students and removing encampments, as well as threatening academic consequences.Harvard students voluntarily dismantled their encampment after the university said it would meet with them to discuss disclosure and divestment from Israel.