"The time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have put on the use of weapons they have donated to Ukraine.



"Especially now when a lot of the fighting is going on in Kharkov, close to the border, to deny Ukraine the possibility of using these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory makes it very hard for them to defend themselves."

"I think what we see now demonstrates the need to reconsider those restrictions, not least because we have fighting going on along the border between Russia and Ukraine."

"We proceed from the fact that American and other Western weaponry strikes targets on the territory of Russia, primarily civilian infrastructure and residential areas."

"We provide training, we provide weapons, ammunition to Ukraine, but we will not be directly involved from NATO territory in combat operations over or in Ukraine. So, that's a different thing."

Moscow has dismissed claims that Kiev's sponsors somehow restrict its use of weaponry.In an interview with The Economist, Stoltenberg said:Asked whether he was referring to the US as the one major holdout, he said:However, according to Moscow,Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that US weapons, such asHe told reporters on Friday:The NATO chief's comments come at a time when Western leaders are making increasingly bold statements about attacks on Russian territory. US President Joe Biden held back on sending long-range weapons to Ukraine in the early days of the conflict with Russia, citing concern over the possibility of triggering a wider conflict. When more advanced weaponry was later approved, it came with strings attached, including a prohibition on hitting Russian territory. However, as the New York Times reported on Thursday,After making a "sobering" visit to Ukraine earlier this month,A group of US lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin earlier this week, pressing him to give the Ukrainians the permissions they have requested.Stoltenberg said he believes NATO members can thread the geopolitical needle by supporting Ukraine's defense without becoming direct parties to the conflict.