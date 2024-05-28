newsreal georgia protests fico iran assassination
© Sott.net
It's sure shaping up that way in Russia's Caucasus neighbor, where the government in Tbilisi is facing a veritable battering ram of Western NGO-activated protests in response to its move to rein in thousands of... those same foreign-funded NGOs. So, Kiev's Maidan movement redux? The country's PM fears this to be the case, telling media that NATO seeks to open a 'second front' against Russia.

Meanwhile, multiple 'hits' and plots against various countries' leaders suggest intense interest on the Empire's part to force regime change in 'wrong' leadership. Was the would-be assassin of Slovakia's PM Robert Fico acting alone? And who organized the failed military coup in the Congo? In that context, was the death of the Iranian president and foreign minister just a tragic accident?

The apparent 'quickening' of geopolitical, social and environmental events is undoubtedly connected to Russia's advances on the battlefield in Ukraine, where Zelensky now rules as dictator and his regime is teetering. The Western Powers are confident they'll walk away from this as Lords of Western Ukraine, but will Russia accept such a 'deal'?


Running Time: 02:03:10

Download: MP3 — 84.6 MB


This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Odysee, Rumble, X and VK. Show Notes