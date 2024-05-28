In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, stray dogs mauled a six-year-old girl to death while her toddler brother was injured in Kanpur district of the state on Sunday night, an official said.The incident took place late on Sunday night where the stray dogs attacked the siblings in CTI Basti of Govind Nagar police station area.An official said that the siblings 6-year-old Khushi and 2-year-old son Bhola were playing outside their house on Sunday night when a pack of stray dogs attacked them causing grievous injuries to both of them. The children's parents Chhotu, who works as a waiter at weddings and Pooja, who works as a manual scavenger were away for work when the attack took place. Locals, who heard the screams of the children rushed to the spot and chased away the dogs. But by then the girl had succumbed while her brother has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.After the incident, the family members created a ruckus and blocked the road by keeping the girl's body on the road in protest against the alleged inaction by the administration in tackling the canine terror. Top police officers led by Govind Nagra police station in-charge Prashant Mishra, ACP Babupurwa Amarnath Yadav reached the spot and tried to pacify the protesting family.Locals said that complaints regarding the issue have been lodged many times before, but it was not taken seriously.Mayor Pramila Pandey said that the responsible officer of the Municipal Corporation has been issued an explanation in this regard.