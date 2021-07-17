The training was titled Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Webinar Series: Evidence-based Theory and Research on CVI and hosted by government officials Chiraag Bains and Phelan Wyrick.
Chiraag Bains is the White House Special Assistant to the President for Criminal Justice & Guns Policy at the Domestic Policy Council. He previously was legal director of the far-left dark money group Demos, and an Open Society Foundation fellow.
Phelan Wyrick is a Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Justice Programs of the DOJ. The webinar series was hosted by the DOJ's Bureau of Justice Assistance. National Training and Technical Assistance Center.
The training was described by the DOJ as
"This webinar, Part 1 of the Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Webinar Series, focuses on evidence-based theory and research on CVI. The webinar includes presentations from and discussions among experts detailing what has been learned from communities that have come together to prevent and reduce firearms violence and group violence. Also highlighted during the webinar are the historic commitments the Biden Administration has made to support community violence interventions."The training brought forward as its first speaker Professor Maury Nation of Vanderbilt University, who's section was titled "Leveraging Social and Structural Factors to Understand and Prevent Community Violence." On slide 7 of the presentation, he stated that community violence is caused by White Supremacist Ideology.
Human Events News will continue to cover the Biden DOJ trainings, as this was only Part 1 of the Community Violence Intervention Webinar Series.
Click here for a PDF of all the presentation slides.
Comment: Nary a word about personal responsibility. Yet this nonsense will be used to shape domestic government policy.
'How do I have two medical degrees if I'm oppressed?': Father blasts CRT in a passionate speech