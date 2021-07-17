doj logo lectern
According to a Biden Administration email exclusively obtained by Human Events, the White House and Department of Justice hosted a training seminar that claimed inner city violence is caused by white supremacist ideology and racism.

The training was titled Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Webinar Series: Evidence-based Theory and Research on CVI and hosted by government officials Chiraag Bains and Phelan Wyrick.

Chiraag Bains is the White House Special Assistant to the President for Criminal Justice & Guns Policy at the Domestic Policy Council. He previously was legal director of the far-left dark money group Demos, and an Open Society Foundation fellow.

Phelan Wyrick is a Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Justice Programs of the DOJ. The webinar series was hosted by the DOJ's Bureau of Justice Assistance. National Training and Technical Assistance Center.

The training was described by the DOJ as
"This webinar, Part 1 of the Community Violence Intervention (CVI) Webinar Series, focuses on evidence-based theory and research on CVI. The webinar includes presentations from and discussions among experts detailing what has been learned from communities that have come together to prevent and reduce firearms violence and group violence. Also highlighted during the webinar are the historic commitments the Biden Administration has made to support community violence interventions."
The training brought forward as its first speaker Professor Maury Nation of Vanderbilt University, who's section was titled "Leveraging Social and Structural Factors to Understand and Prevent Community Violence." On slide 7 of the presentation, he stated that community violence is caused by White Supremacist Ideology.
Professor Nation then claimed (slide 8) that racism was to blame for the violence because ethnic minorities are more likely to be involved in community violence. He did not offer any data or research to support this claim.
While discussing his next section (slide 9), Professor Nation stated that 'structural determinants' were also a cause of community violence. One example he gave was that ethnic minority areas tend to see a higher level of police activity. He did not offer any data or research to explain how higher policing rates cause higher rates of community violence.

Human Events News will continue to cover the Biden DOJ trainings, as this was only Part 1 of the Community Violence Intervention Webinar Series.

Click here for a PDF of all the presentation slides.