Over the next two days, the pier will be pulled out and sent to the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, where U.S. Central Command will repair it, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters. She said the fixes will take "at least over a week" and then the pier will need to be anchored back into the beach in Gaza.
The pier, used to carry in humanitarian aid arriving by sea, is one of the few ways that food, water and other supplies are getting to Palestinians who the U.N. says are on the brink of famine amid the nearly 8-month-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Comment: Except, less than a week ago, even The Pentagon admitted that the aid hadn't actually reached Gazans, just warehouses where it was being held. At the time, they claimed they'd been unable to deliver it.
A recent image of the pier:
The setback is the latest for the $320 million pier, which only began operations in the past two weeks and has already had three U.S. service members injured and had four of its vessels beached due to heavy seas. Deliveries also were halted for two days last week after crowds rushed aid trucks coming from the pier and one Palestinian man was shot dead. After that, the U.S. military worked with the U.N. and Israeli officials to select safer alternate routes for trucks, the Pentagon said Friday.
Comment: The aid pier served a number of functions, but delivering aid wasn't one of them; nor does it seem was that ever the intention. Although this was pretty obvious from the outset, one of the more heinous reasons for its creation was not that is was a performative of US assistance to Gazans, but that it Israel used it as justification to stop substantial aid coming via the land crossings (see x-post below): The Gaza 'aid pier': a US geopolitical ploy?
As for the 'damage' the pier sustained, going off of initial reports, it seems more likely to have been sabotage - even if US incompetence is an equally reasonable explanation.