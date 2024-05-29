The European Union is discussing sanctioning Israel if it refuses to comply with a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering it to immediately halt its military campaign in the city of Rafah, local media reported Monday, citing Ireland's foreign minister.During a meeting of the European Political Community, EU foreign ministers for the first time discussed the prospect of sanctions against Israel if it continued to disregard the court's order, said Michael Martin, according to public broadcaster RTE.he said, adding that Ireland would support such an approach.Martin saidviolent Israeli settlers in the West Bank.He added, however, that "there is some distance between people articulating the need for a sanctions-based approach if Israel does not comply with International Court of Justice rulings, (and)and houses in the southern Gaza city of Rafah on Sunday, said medical sources and officials.The attack occurred near the logistics base of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Tal al-Sultan, said the Gaza Media Office.Israeli aircraft targeted several tents in the area, the media office said, adding thatits military offensive in Rafah, open the Rafah crossing and allow access to international fact-finding missions.Israel hasin the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which killed around 1,200 people.The military campaign, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.