© Grigory Sysoyev/Sputnik/file photo

"The Russian proposal to create a global space monitoring system to determine threats, from both natural and artificial objects, has sparked genuine interest. We're talking about protection from debris, asteroids. Such a system can be built only as a global system, since a lot of sensors are needed on the ground all around the globe, as well as space components to ensure reliability for decision making in case of close encounters with any dangerous objects."

"The system is an open one, we are not seeking to seclude ourselves. We will call upon all the nations that will deem it possible to participate to join the system, and we will accept them."

The early warning system would track both "natural and artificial" threats, Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov told RT.The proposal was made during a two-day summit of the space agency chiefs of the BRICS member states in Moscow, Borisov told RT on the sidelines of the event on Friday. The proposed system would not be limited to BRICS states only, asBorisov suggested.The official also spoke about the summit itself, hailing the event as an important milestone for the group in the field of space cooperation.Borisov revealed, a statement that will"Almost all the participants of our forum have already confirmed their commitment to making such a statement," he added.