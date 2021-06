© YouTube/The Scoop

An Illinois father became furious Monday during a speech against Critical Race Theory (CRT) given at a school board meeting.Ty Smith, a weekend radio show host, blasted CRT at a school board meeting, saying that it will lead children to hate one another and that his personal successes are proof that he is not oppressed due to his race, Faithwire reported CRT teaches that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches individuals to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue "antiracism" through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.The radio show host said that black people are being told that white people will prevent them from success, to which he stated that a white person has never "kept him down.""Not one white person ever came to me and said, 'Well son, you're not going to get anywhere,'" Smith said. "Black folks are getting told by other black folks, 'you're never going to be able to get out there in the world because white folks are never going to let you get anywhere, the white man is going to keep you down.'""How did I get where I am right now if some white man kept me down?" he added.He concluded the speech by saying, "CRT stuff? BS!"Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis banned CRT from the state's civics curriculum in March and stated, "there is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory" at a March press conference.Similarly, Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed a state Senate bill banning CRT to become law without his signature in May.