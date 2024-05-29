© afp / Wojtek Radwanski

The US-led bloc has been long-involved in hostilities with Russia despite claiming otherwise, Dmitry Peskov saysThe US-led NATO bloc has not only been directly involved in a confrontation with Russia but is now falling into "wartime ecstasy," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said. He was speaking in response to the military bloc's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg advocating the removal of restrictions on use of Western weaponry by Ukraine.Stoltenberg's remarks can be only considered as the official stance of the entire US-led military bloc and Russia will respond accordingly, Peskov told the Izvestia newspaper on Monday.Peskov stated.Subsequent remarks by Stoltenberg that NATO "will not become part of the conflict" were rather "contradictory," the spokesman noted, given that the military bloc has de facto long been a party to the hostilities and had entered into a direct confrontation with Russia.On Friday, Stoltenberg urged NATO allies to lift restrictions on Kiev's use of Western-supplied weaponry against Russia. "To deny Ukraine the possibility of using these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory makes it very hard for them to defend themselves," he argued."The time has come for allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have put on the use of weapons they have donated to Ukraine," Stoltenberg said, in an interview with The Economist.However, on Sunday he insisted that "NATO will not become part of the conflict." The bloc has no plans to send in troops or to protect Kiev through extending "NATO's air-defense shield to Ukraine," the NATO chief told Germany's Welt am Sonntag.Moscow has long rejected NATO's rhetoric about its role in the conflict and the supposed restrictions on the use of Western-supplied munitions for striking deep into Russian territory. Such talk is merely designed to maintain the illusion that the West is not part of the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.the top diplomat told reporters on Friday.