Israeli media reported that Israeli forces killed at least one Egyptian soldier in an exchange of fire at the Rafah border crossing in Gaza.Channel 14 reported thatMaariv reportedIsraeli sources told the Hebrew newspaper that what happened "is a violation of the peace agreement with Egypt."Israel's Channel 7 confirmed that there were no casualties on the part of Israeli forces during the clash.The i24 News website reported thatThe Egyptian military spokesman confirmed the death of one Egyptian soldier. The spokesman said : "The Egyptian Armed Forces are conducting an investigation by the competent authorities into the shooting incident in the Rafah border area, which led to the martyrdom of one of the personnel in charge of security."the start of the war onIsraeli leaders have expressed their desire to forcibly expel Gaza's 2.3 million people to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi condemned the plans.The flow of aid to Palestinians in Gaza, who face starvation and famine in addition to Israeli bombardment, has slowed to a trickle as a result.