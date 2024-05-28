OF THE
TIMES
According to the biblical narrative, the first set of tablets, inscribed by the finger of God, (Exodus 31:18) were smashed by Moses when he was enraged by the sight of the Children of Israel worshiping a golden calf (Exodus 32:19) and the second were later chiseled out by Moses and rewritten by God (Exodus 34:1).I think this - there is NO impunity from the laws of which there are really just three - don't kill, don't steal, don't lie. Seems the zigaboos have a monopoly on breaking all the laws in front of the face of humanity and as an assault upon the heavens above. I call for Justified Retribution swift and precise. I know my call is just "blowing in the wind" but I sense if fierce wind forming - consider Psalm 27 in that regard.
A psalm of David.1 Ascribe to the Lord, you heavenly beings,edit for the sake of clarity...
ascribe to the Lord glory and strength.
2 Ascribe to the Lord the glory due his name;
worship the Lord in the splendor of his[a] holiness.
3 The voice of the Lord is over the waters;
the God of glory thunders,
the Lord thunders over the mighty waters.
4 The voice of the Lord is powerful;
the voice of the Lord is majestic.
5 The voice of the Lord breaks the cedars;
the Lord breaks in pieces the cedars of Lebanon.
6 He makes Lebanon leap like a calf,
Sirion like a young wild ox.
7 The voice of the Lord strikes
with flashes of lightning.
8 The voice of the Lord shakes the desert;
the Lord shakes the Desert of Kadesh.
9 The voice of the Lord twists the oaks[c]
and strips the forests bare.
And in his temple all cry, “Glory!”
10 The Lord sits enthroned over the flood;[Link]
the Lord is enthroned as King forever.
11 The Lord gives strength to his people;
the Lord blesses his people with peace.
Israel keeps digging a deeper hole for itself while innocence continues to be killed and burned with abandon to the laws of Moses.