© AFP / Vano Shlamov

Tbilisi has been consistently pushed into war with Russia, the speaker of the country's parliament has claimedGeorgia has been repeatedly pushed into a conflict with Russia, the President of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, has claimed.Top Ukrainian officials, including the former head of the National Security Council Alexey Danilov, have urged Georgia to open a "second front" against Russia, calls consistently rejected by Tbilisi."Certain friends and foes have been pushing us into this, so that we would send fighters to Ukraine, which would have directly meant war with Russia," Papuashvili explained.He implied thatnoting that they were abstaining from sending in their own militaries. Apart from demands to enter the conflict directly,Papuashvili further claimed thatThe speaker's jab at NGOs comes amid ongoing domestic unrest and foreign pressure over draft "foreign agents" legislation, requiring those organizations and individuals receiving over 20% of their funding from abroad to register and disclose their sources of income.The controversial bill was shelved amid mass protests and foreign pressure last year, with a new attempt to pass a slightly modified version running into the same troubles. However, the Georgian government has stood its ground and vowed to adopt the bill.While Tbilisi has maintained an explicitly neutral stance on the Ukrainian conflict,with 1,113 and 2,960 fighters respectively., according to Moscow's estimates.