A U.S. neurologist has told a court that jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is "seriously ill" and needs to be treated by professional physicians.Speaking on January 9 via a video link at a court hearing in Tbilisi into Saakashvili's request to postpone serving his sentence for health reasons, Shaheen Lakhani said he concluded after an examination ofLakhani,, alsoSaakashvili was not present at the hearing. Some reports say the Vivamedi clinic, where Saakashvili has been treated for months, did not allow him to be transported to the Tbilisi City Court due to his poor state of health.As the hearing took place, dozens of Saakashvili's supporters rallied in front of the court's building demanding his immediate transfer to a Western hospital for treatment.Saakashvili, who was Georgia's president from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated.In early December, Saakashvili's legal team distributed a medical report that said he had been "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody and risked dying without proper treatment.Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing. He has rejected those charges as well, calling them trumped-up.