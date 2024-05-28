© Tobias Schwartz/AFP

"We have long been accustomed to this kind of insulting blackmail. The parallel drawn with the attempted assassination of Robert Fico reminds us that in the form of the Global War Party, we are dealing with an extremely dangerous force that will do anything to bring chaos to Georgia."

"We want transparency... we don't want to leave muddy water in this country, because a 'Georgian Maidan' could lead our country to very serious consequences, to its 'Ukrainization'. We cannot agree with this."

The bloc is trying to intimidate Georgia over its foreign agents law, Irakli Kobakhidze has said.who survived an assassination attempt last week.In a Facebook post on Thursday, Kobakhidze said that the unnamed commissioner warned him during a recent phone call that"While listing these measures, he mentioned: 'you see what happened to Fico, and you should be very careful'," he wrote.as he met with supporters outside a government meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. He was rushed to hospital, underwent emergency surgery, and is currently recuperating from his injuries. His would-be assassin - allegedly a 71-year-old poet who disagreed with Fico's suspension of military aid to Ukraine - has been charged with attempted murder and may face terrorism charges.Georgia's parliament passed thelast week. The law requires NGOs, media outlets, and individuals receiving more than 20% of their funding from abroad toDespite similar yet more stringent foreign influence laws existing in the US, UK, and other Western nations,against Tbilisi and multiple EU members weighing sanctions, according to media reports.Kobakhidze wrote:In an interview with Georgia's Channel 1 on Wednesday, Kobakhidze argued that without a transparency law, foreign-funded NGOs operating in the country could easily foment a revolution akin to the US-backed 'Maidan' coup in Ukraine in 2014.