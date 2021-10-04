© Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko



Mikhail Saakashvili had plotted to have Georgian opposition figures killed at mass protests after his return from exile, the prime minister said, vowing that the disgraced ex-president wouldn't get out of serving his time in jail.on Sunday in an interview with local broadcaster Imedi TV.stating that Saakashvili was seeking to appear during mass protests scheduled a day after his abrupt return to the country. Garibashvili said:The PM said the killings would then have been used toSaakashvili's plan to stage mass protests on Saturday flopped, as he was arrested on Friday shortly after his return to his homeland - an arrival seemingly timed to coincide with the holding of local elections. Georgian police detained him immediately [after] they located him, accusing him of entering the country illegally.Even worse for the "pro-Western reformer" is the factwhen he fled the country. The subject of multiple criminal cases, Saakashvili wasSaakashvili lost his Georgian nationality when he was grantedto serve as the governor of the Odessa region under then-president Petro Poroshenko. However, on Sunday, Garibashvili ruled out any possibility of the former leader returning to Ukraine before serving his prison term in Georgia:Earlier in the day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he has been relentlessly working to return Ukrainian citizens who got in trouble abroad, adding that Saakashvili - who also holds a senior post with Ukraine's national reforms council - was no exception.Zelensky criticized Saakashvili's decision to return: