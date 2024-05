© Muhammed Selim Korkutata / Anadolu via Getty Images

has claimed that his comment to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, described by the latter as an assassination threat, had been taken out of context., who survived an assassination attempt by an opposition activist last week, by saing ""I would like to express my very sincere regret that a certain part of my phone conversation was taken out of context," Varhelyi said in a statement released on Thursday, addressing Kobakhidze's words.Varhelyi had phoned Kobakhidze to urge him to abandon the Transparency of Foreign Influence Act, passed by Georgia's parliament last week. He argued that this would "inflame further the already fragile situation" in the country and "could lead to further polarization and to possible uncontrolled situations on the streets of Tbilisi.""In this regard, the latest tragic event in Slovakia was made as an example and as a reference to where such [a] high level of polarization can lead in a society even in Europe," Varhelyi wrote.Georgia's government has tried to rein in thousands of non-governmental organizations, media outlets, and activists by proposing that anyone who receives 20% or more in funding from abroad would need to register and disclose their donors. Critics have denounced the law as "Russian," ignoring the far more draconian US law on foreign agents adopted in the 1930s.Kobakhidze has described US and EU pressure to drop the law as "insulting blackmail." Earlier this week, he told the state broadcaster that if unchecked, foreign-funded NGOs could easily foment a color revolution in Tbilisi along the lines of Ukraine's 2014 coup.