Head of the Georgian parliament said on Friday that his country's authorities are waiting for an apology from the presidents of Ukraine and Moldova, as well as some European countries over accusations of allegedly mistreating former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili in prison.Shalva Papuashvili, in a televised interview, saidThe European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment on Thursday published the reportin the private Vivamed clinic in Georgia's capital Tbilisi."Today we learned that President Zelenskyy lied when he accused Georgia of torturing Saakashvili, we learned that President Sandu lied when she accused Georgia of torturing Saakashvili. We found out that the European lawmakers who accused Georgia of torturing Saakashvili also lied., as they wrongly accused Georgia of torturing Saakashvili. We found out about it and therefore we expect these people to apologize," he stressed.Saakashvili served as Georgia's president from 2004 to 2013. After the end of his presidential term, he left the country and four criminal cases were filed against him. In two of them, he was sentenced in absentia to three and six years in prison.