"I am convinced that a large part of the European Union is deliberately living the war in Ukraine as a big lie. In fact, Ukraine is only being used for geopolitical purposes to weaken Russia economically and internationally, and it serves as a golden calf for the arms companies of the merchants of death. In the name of these geopolitical goals, I fear that the West will go to war with Russia to the last Ukrainian soldier. And we are not far from that goal. Of course, no one will openly admit to these immoral goals."
Meanwhile in Moscow: Russia to increase troop number to 1.5 million in response 'external threats' - Shoigu
