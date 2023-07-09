Society's Child
Protesters shut down Pride festival in Tbilisi, Georgia
ABC
Sun, 09 Jul 2023 10:11 UTC
Deputy Georgian Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze said participants in the Tbilisi Pride Fest were safely evacuated from the scene. Festival organizers called on people not to come to the lakeside park where the event was to be held.
Georgian news media estimated about 5,000 people marched toward the site. Many of them waved Georgian flags and carried religious icons.
Animosity toward sexual minorities is strong in Georgia, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian, and some previous LGBT events have met violent disruptions.
Darakhvelidze said police tried to obstruct the protesters but could not hold all of them back.
But the event organizers criticized police as ineffectual, saying in a statement: "The police did not block the access road to the festival site in order to prevent an aggressive group. The police did not use proportional force against the attackers."
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
The whole system is powered by energy from the sun, and the moon reminds us of the unfortunate propensity of man for lunacy. By lunacy I do not mean that which afflicts the occupants of the 125,000 mental hospital beds in Britain. I mean his tendency to infantile behaviour, to embrace and act out irrational beliefs and idiotic ideas. This form of lunacy from time to time afflicts us all and is a condition from which no social class or group, however privileged or academic, is entirely free.
Recent Comments
In my day, marijuana was illegal, as it led to heroine (that was the narrative). Making it illegal made it part of the counter-culture environment...
The narrative, cluster bombs for "peace". Let's repeat that, cluster bombs for "peace". The intent of the globalist psychopaths and their puppets...
I am in no way a Feminist, and equally I am no Men's Rights' Activist.... but I think this kind of attack on humankind should be where both...
Where did America go? " This is occurring on almost every front, whether it is climate change, domestic terrorism, white supremacy, and even...
None of the so-called "pathogenic" bacteria have ever been observed to cause disease. They are guilty by association, because they find them, for...
Comment: Meanwhile in the UK:
It's also notable that, despite strained ties, flights between Russia and Georgia have recently resumed, and one wonders just what effect this will have on the West's treatment of Georgia.