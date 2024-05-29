© Unknown

"Israel has not and will not carry out military operations in the Rafah area that 'create living conditions that could cause the destruction of the Palestinian civilian population, in whole or in part."

Israel continued bombing in the Gaza Strip, including the city of Rafah, on May 25, one day after a top UN court ordered it to halt military operations against the southern city.Echoing wording found in the ICJ ruling,said:Separately, following a meeting between U.S. and Israeli officials in Paris on May 25,in the coming days in an effort"There is an intention to renew the talks this week and there is an agreement," the official told the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.Early on May 25, hours after the court ruling, Israel carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip as fighting between Israeli troops and fighters for Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, continued.Air strikes were reported in Rafah and the central city of Deir al-Balah.on X, formerly Twitter, thatIn its May 24 ruling, the ICJ said Israel must "immediately halt" its offensive against Rafah and take urgent measures to address the humanitarian crisis in the entire region. Measures should include reopening the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to allow aid to flow into Gaza.The order is part of a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide and asking the court to rule that Israel must stop its offensive in the southern Gaza city.In a ruling on January 26, the 15-judge panel ruled that Israel must do everything to prevent genocide during its offensive in response to an attack in October by Hamas -- which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU -- but stopped short of ordering a cease-fire.On March 28, it ordered Israel to take all necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies to Gaza's Palestinian population.Still, the 13-2 vote ordering Israel to halt its Rafah offensive, and to report on its progress in easing the humanitarian crisis within one month, increases pressure on Israel and further isolates it.The ruling stepped up pressure against Israel just days afterand after theIsrael and Hamas have been fighting since October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters launched a massive cross-border attack on Israel. Some 1,200 Israeli citizens were killed in the attack, while another 240 were taken hostage, some of whom are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.